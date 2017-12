A woman from Fernieside who had been missing for more than a fortnight has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Mum Elizabeth Hall, 48, had last been seen around 9am on 5 December leaving an address in Fernieside Crescent.

She had not been seen since and concerns were growing for her welfare.

Police have now confirmed that she has been traced safe and well and have thanked the public for their assistance with their appeal.