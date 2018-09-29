Missing Yorkshire teen girl spotted on CCTV in Edinburgh

A teenage girl who has been missing for a week has been captured on CCTV at Edinburgh Waverley.

Courtney Booth, 15, went missing from her hometown of Doncaster, South Yorkshire last Saturday afternoon.

She is believed to be in the company of 25-year-old Tom Fallon and police are concerned for her welfare.

The teen is thought to have been in Harrogate on Saturday night before travelling to York the next day, then on to Edinburgh.

CCTV images show Courtney with Tom Fallon at Waverley Station on the Sunday.

The pair then headed to St Andrew Square bus station and boarded a X62 at 19.30.

Courtney was last seen in Doncaster on the afternoon of Saturday 22 September 2018.

Ms Booth is described as slim, with light or ginger hair, wearing jeans and trainers.

Supt Paul McCurry said: “This new information clearly leads us to believe that Courtney and Tom may still be in the Edinburgh area.

“Courtney has now been missing for nearly a week and we know this is entirely out of character.”

