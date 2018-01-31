More snow forecast for rush hour in Edinburgh

Have your say

Many drivers were impacted by the rush hour weather this morning, with snow playing havoc across the Lothians.

Drivers faced delays on a number of roads due to heavy snowfall with poor visibility and difficult road conditions adding to journey times.

A yellow weather warning is in place for much of the country with a snow and ice warning for a number of other areas, however, it does not seem that Edinburgh will be too badly impacted.

Despite this, forecasters have warned to expect the occasional snow shower or flurry throughout the day.

READ MORE: 5 top tips for driving in the snow

While it snowed for much of the early morning, the Capital has remained relatively clear this afternoon.

However, snow showers are still expected and early forecasts predict that there will be a snow/sleet shower at around 5pm.

It is thought that this will fall as snow on higher grounds but should clear by 6pm.

READ MORE: Snow plays havoc with rush hour commute

It should be a clear night post-6pm with some cloud coverage and low temperatures.