More time to apply for share of CALA bursary

A COMMUNITY bursary scheme is giving good causes in Edinburgh extra time to apply for a share of £10,000.

The 2019 CALA Homes Community Bursary Scheme, in partnership with Edinburgh Evening News, has extended its deadline for applications by two weeks – now closing on Friday, March 22.

The scheme aims to provide support for worthwhile organisations in the areas in which CALA operates, helping over 200 groups across the country since its launch. Phillip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director for CALA Homes (East), said: “We have decided to extend the deadline for this year’s bursary to allow time for more good causes, large and small, to get their applications in.

“We’ve already seen a flurry of submissions come in from a diverse range of groups, all of which are making a positive impact within the area and are more than deserving of a share of the funding.

“If you are a charity, school or community project in need of a bit of support, then we urge you to submit your application before the deadline in order to be considered.”

Recipients of the funding will be decided by a selection panel, consisting of CALA staff from different areas of the business. Euan McGrory, editor of the Edinburgh Evening News will also join the panel this year.

Euan said: “I know that there is a wealth of worthy causes in Edinburgh that could all benefit immensely from some extra funding. So, now is the chance for these groups to come forward with their stories and applications.”

Organisations can apply for a share of the community bursary by downloading an application form available from the CALA Homes website.

For further information on the CALA Homes Community Bursary visit the CALA website