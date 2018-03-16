Morningside named as one of the best places to live in Scotland

Have your say

Morningside has been named in the top ten places to live in Scotland.

The area in the southside of the Capital was named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide, however did not take top spot.

Happiness is a place called Morningside, Edinburgh Pic: Maison Bleue Bistro

Melrose took the title of the best place to live in Scotland in a new national ranking.

The Borders town made the top of the list in Scotland, replacing last year’s winner North Berwick.

The former winner remains one of 10 locations in Scotland featured in the UK-wide guide for 2018 which assesses factors including jobs, schools, broadband, culture, community spirit and local amenities.

The large selection of shops in Melrose - for its size - and the local schools are cited as factors behind its top billing.

The town was on the list last year, as were Dundee and Orkney which both feature again this year.

Other Scottish locations listed include Aberdour in Fife, the Black Isle in the Highlands, Aboyne in Aberdeenshire also featured.

Wigtown in Dumfries and Galloway and the village of Strathbungo south of Glasgow also make the guide.