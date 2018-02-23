Pedestrian struck by car in Morningside

Emergency services are on the scene after a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car on Morningside Road.

Police were informed of the incident just after 8:35am outside the Canny Man’s Pub.

The extent of the injuries are not yet known however traffic is facing significant delays as a result of the incident and police and ambulance serves have responded.

The incident took place near the Canaan Lane junction.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area if possible.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital