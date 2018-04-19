Popular Morningside cafe set to close this week

Have your say

Popular Morningside establishment Salt Cafe is set to close its doors this week.

Announcing the news on social media, the organisers posted on social media: “With a heavy heart, we closed the doors for the last time at Salt Cafe this week.

“We’d like to thank our customers for supporting us, especially the regulars.

“And a special thank you to my colleagues, you’ve been more than just staff, you’ve been family.

“We hope someone will continue the Salt legacy in the future.”

The Morningside Road cafe offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, but will soon be a vacant property.

Many were quick to share their memories and comment on the news that the cafe would soon close.

Nina Coussins wrote: “Gutted - the best place in the world for eggs Benedict - best of luck to you for the future”

Gilly Windever said: “Another empty shop unit. If business rates were lower things might be different.”

Cheryl Johnston added: “Oh what a shame, it’s a wonderful addition to Morningside and has a great reputation.”