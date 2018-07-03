Search under way for missing Morningside man

Have your say

A search is under way for a missing man in Edinburgh.

Bruce Farquhar, 37, was reported missing in the Morningside area yesterday.

He was last seen wearing dark jeans, a light blue shirt and blue jacket.

Bruce is 6ft 2in tall and of muscular build and has links to the East Lothian area including North Berwick, Wallyford and Ormiston.

Anyone who may have seen or spoken to Bruce is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3735 of 2nd July 2018.

