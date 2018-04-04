Tributes paid to Maisie of Morningside author Aileen Paterson

FRIENDS and admirers have paid tribute to the late children’s author and illustrator Aileen Paterson.

Fellow children’s writer Simon Puttock called her a “pillar of Scottish children’s books”, while Edinburgh-based author and illustrator Debi Gliori described as “Edinburgh’s treasure” and said “she will be sadly missed”.

She added: “I will miss hearing her smoky Scottish accent, her mischievous illustrative observations about the genteel and douce Edinburgh ladies who lunch and her wicked sense of humour when you actually spent time with her, usually in a variety of staff rooms during the intervals between going to talk with small children about her books.”

Others took to social media to express their sadness at her passing. Malcolm Chisholm, former MSP Edinburgh Northern and Leith, tweeted that his “granddaughter loved her books” and that she was a “great writer and artist”.

Scottish Labour MSP Claire Baker tweeted: “Sad news – Morningside Maisie was always a favourite in our house – Aileen Paterson was a fabulous storyteller and illustrator.”

Many fans of the author had fond memories of her talks and puppet shows, which took her to schools across the country.

Maisie of Morningside author Aileen Paterson

Jennifer Falconer, 33, said: “Aileen visited our class, probably around 1993.

“I remember her being very friendly and telling us a bit about Maisie and what it took to create the whole story.

“One girl – a huge Maisie fan – was off sick that day, but the class voted to give her the picture to keep. And that is one of my fondest memories.

“I now read the same books to my own children.”