Mother of Shaun Woodburn speaks out over teen’s appeal

THe mother of Shaun Woodburn has described her anguish after it emerged the teenager found guilty of her son’s death is looking to lodge an appeal against his conviction.

Denise Syme, 56, said the family could not believe the 17-year-old – who was sentenced to four years for culpable homicide – had the “arrogance” to do such a thing.

It comes as Shaun’s family face an anxious wait to find out whether their own appeal application, to have his sentence increased, has been accepted.

Speaking to the Evening News, Denise described the justice system as “outdated”, saying it seemed to be weighted more on the side of criminals than their victims.

She said: “The sentence of four years was not enough for someone who went out intentionally to hurt people and ended up killing my lovely son. Now he has the audacity to appeal against his conviction of culpable homicide.

“The worst part for me is he can just ask for an appeal and possibly get a re-trial, while we have to fight and petition for an appeal and have the agonising wait to see if it is granted.

“It seems the law is on the side of the criminal and the victim is forgotten about.”

Popular Shaun, who used to play football for Bonnyrigg Rose, was just 30 when he died after being punched in a brawl outside Gladstones Bar in Leith in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

His death was met with an outpouring of grief from all over the city, while a petition calling for his killer’s sentence to be reviewed has been signed by more than 70,000 people.

Denise said she hoped their fight for justice might also help other families facing similar tragic circumstances but with less support from the public.

She said: “If we don’t get the appeal I don’t know what we’ll do – it would be so devastating, it’ll just be another blow for us.

“It’s all just up in the air at the moment [but] we will keep fighting.

“I would like to travel round schools and alert other youngsters to this one punch that can kill people.

“A lot of them don’t realise that they can be killed in a second – or that they can become a killer in a second. I’d like to do something in Shaun’s memory and he won’t have died for nothing then.”

Shaun’s family have met with the Crown Office, while First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also wrote to them offering her “sincere condolences” for their loss.

Denise said their campaign for justice – and the public’s support – had helped give her strength during a “really difficult” year.

It comes after she chose not to attend the trial in person, saying she “couldn’t face reliving Shaun’s death all over again”.

Recalling the moment she found out the youth’s sentence, she said: “It was my daughter who phoned me up and said that the juvenile had got four years. I think I was in shock for a while. When Shaun’s dad phoned me and said we are not going to put up with this, we are going to start a petition, I was on board for that.

“I want to fight not just for Shaun but for other families who go through this. The whole system is a bit outdated and it seems like the criminals get to appeal without having to go through what we are going through. It seems to be more on their terms.”

The family are expecting to find out if their application has been successful in the next few days.

Denise said what happened to her son was only more shocking because he had never been one for violent behaviour.

She added: “It was just one punch, he didn’t really do anything. You always think it’s going to happen to everyone else – it’s a bit like a very bad dream, a nightmare, and you can’t wake up from it.

“But we have just got to keep going and do it for Shaun. I have got two daughters and grandchildren and every day goes on. Shaun’s got a little girl that I see as often as I can. We’ll keep his memories alive for her.”

