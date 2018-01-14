Motorbike chaos which left two injured linked to David McGarvey tribute

Bikers who caused havoc riding recklessly across the city have been linked to a tribute “ride out” to dead biker David McGarvey.

City residents described bikers driving irresponsibly in incidents across the Capital with reports of “thousands of pounds worth of damage” to greenspaces.

Two pedestrians suffered minor injuries in one incident on Ferry Road.

Jinty Lyons said on Facebook: “There must have been 50 that we saw going past Niddrie, speeding off through residential streets.

“Fair enough with the memorial ride but when people are injured, bikers pulling wheelies and not caring about others driving on the road then it becomes a major safety issue. Jack Kane grounds are in a complete mess.”

Simon Graham added: “I was behind three of these bikes at around 11.45 going down past the Western, they were all wearing r.i.p shirts and one pulled a wheelie all the way down Telford Road.”

Keighley Williamson said: “I get why they did it bit the way they were driving nearly caused a collision with me and one of the bikers. They came up the left hand side of my car doing wheelies. Then they appeared from the other side. They jumped the traffic lights too. It was a nice idea but should have taken other people’s safety into consideration.”

Police are appealing for information after a 61-year-old man and 58-year-old woman were struck by a motorbike on Ferry Road near the red bridge.

The incident happened at 1:30pm and both were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A spokesperson for north Edinburgh tenants and residents group TRIM said: “Again we are disappointed that we’ve had another motorbike related accident.

“Saturday saw numerous residents take to social media in panic to warn others that more than 30 individuals on bikes were driving dangerously causing motorists and pedestrians to take evasive action.

“Many reported this ride out was a part of memorial to David McGarvey who died on Boxing Day.”

“These two people are lucky not to be killed and it is just another stark reminder that motorbikes, in the wrong hands, are lethal.”

“We thank the people who stopped to assist and the Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland for their prompt response.”

Police are continuing to appeal for information today after a motorbike gang caused havoc through Edinburgh on Saturday morning.

Chief Inspector Alan Carson of Edinburgh south west said: “We take this type of behaviour extremely seriously and will use all the resources at our disposal to tackle it.

“Unfortunately the message is not getting through to these individuals despite several fatalities and serious injuries in the past months and years.

“I understand how frustrated the public are over this type of dangerous behaviour and we are grateful for their patience.

“I urge anyone with information that can assist us to trace those responsible to call us.”