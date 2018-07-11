Motorcyclist and pedestrian injured in Calder Road collision

Calder Road closed westbound today after a traffic accident involving a motorcyclist and a pedestrian.

At around 4:35 council transport officials reported that there had been a serious incident just after Sighthill roundabout.

Police subsequently confirmed that a motorcyclist and a pedestrian had been injured in a collision close to the BP station on Calder Road.

Emergency services, including paramedics, rushed to the scene.

Both the motorcyclist and pedestrian were treated for minor injuries.

Calder Road was temporarily closed westbound with police directing traffic.

Motorists experienced heavy delays around Calder Road.

The outside lane westbound was re-opened to traffic at around 17:25.

Police confirmed at 18:20pm that the road was now clear.

