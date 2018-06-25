Multi vehicle crash results in huge delays for commuters

Have your say

Commuters on the M8 and Edinburgh City Bypass face lengthy delays following an accident involving multiple vehicles.

The incident occurred at eastbound junction 1 Hermiston Gait just before 10am this morning.

Three vehicles, a Toyota Prius, a Renault Captur and a Peugeot 308, were involved in a road traffic collision.

Emergency services reported that there were no serious injuries. It is not yet known if anyone was taken to hospital.

The roadway was cleared of debris at around 10:50, however, officers remain on the scene to deal with traffic management.

As a result of the crash, motorists on the M8 eastbound face length delays with the journey between Newbridge and Hermiston Gait currently expected to take up to 1 hour and 35 minutes.

A multi-vehicle crash occurred this morning at eastbound junction 1 Hermiston Gate. Picture: Traffic Scotland

There were already tailbacks eastbound on the M8 this morning after a lorry shed its load near Livingston.

