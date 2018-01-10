Rugby official is banned for headbutting fan from Edinburgh

A RUGBY match official has been banned from the sport for two and a half years for head-butting an Edinburgh fan.

Alan Anderson was on duty as assistant referee at a National League match when the incident happened.

Anderson, a former captain of host club Ardrossan Accies, assaulted the man who had travelled from Edinburgh to support Murrayfield Wanderers.

And Scottish Rugby Union disciplinary chiefs have suspended him for 130 weeks.

A statement from the ruling body said Anderson had been prohibited from “rugby officiating and/or administration, coaching playing and/or any on-field activities and holding any office of any description.”

The bust-up happened on October 7 at Ardrossan’s Memorial Field ground in Ayrshire.

A Wanderers spokesman declined to comment on the outcome of the hearing.

But he confirmed that the head-butt victim - believed to be related to a Wanderers player - did not require hospital treatment and that the police were not involved. He did, however, sustain a broken nose.

In the tightly contested National League Division Three match, Wanderers emerged winners by 19-15. No one from Ardrossan Accies was available for comment.

The club have also deleted all details of the match from their website.

In the lower divisions of the National League, a neutral referee is appointed for every match, while each club nominates an assistant to judge when the ball is put of play and the accuracy of kicks at goal.