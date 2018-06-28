Musselburgh nursery school targeted by vandals

Have your say

Vandals smashed eight windows at a Musselburgh nursery school.

Police are investigating after the incident at Pinkie St Peter’s, Pinkie Road overnight on Wednesday, 27 June.

Officers are now asking anyone who was in the vicinity on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning and who may have noticed anything suspicious to get in touch.

Inspector Andrew Harborow of Haddington police station said: “Considerable damage has been caused to the school building and we are keen to trace those responsible.

“Anyone with information is asked to please get in touch with us quoting incident number 0686 of 27th June.”

The vandals didn’t gain entry to the school but a number of windows were smashed.

In December, vandals damaged two goalposts – one beyond repair – at the school. Pictures of the damaged 11-a-side goals on the 3G pitch showed torn netting and the metal posts bent in a number of places.

