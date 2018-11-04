Mystery around man’s body found in Edinburgh city centre

Have your say

POLICE are investigating after a man’s body was found in Edinburgh city centre.

The man was found dead in Royal Terrace, New Town, after the alarm was raised first thing on Saturday morning.

Part of the upmarket street was cordoned off by forensic teams yesterday as police carried out their investigations.

Officers confirmed the body of a man was found at the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained by police, although they say there were no suspicious circumstances.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police in Edinburgh responded to the Calton Terrace area at 8.15am on Saturday morning following the discovery of a man’s body.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and enquiries are continuing.”