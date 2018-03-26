Mystery solved following ‘explosion’ over Firth of Forth

The mystery of an explosion heard along the Forth shoreline has apparently been solved.

Residents along the Forth had described hearing a mystery ‘explosion’ so loud it shook the ground around them.

The incident happened at 8.50am and was reported by workers and residents in the Dalmeny and Cramond areas.

However, it is now believed that the blast came from a quarry in Inverkeithing.

A resident who was out walking in the area got in touch with the Evening News and reported seeing a puff of smoke coming from the quarry following the reports.

Emergency services said they had no record of any call outs following the incident.