Mystery surrounds boat adandoned in middle of Midlothian street

Police have issued an appeal for information after a 20-foot boat was abandoned in the middle of a road.

The boat came loose from the vehicle towing it and was abandoned in a Newtongrange street.

READ MORE: Abandoned ship! Boat capsizes in middle of Midlothian street

The 20ft-long white Islay Mist was left on its side with the trailer attached in Bryans Road, Newtongrange around 1.10pm on Tuesday 10th July.

The road was closed until the boat could be uplifted.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or who has information that can assist them in tracing the driver of the vehicle towing it which has been described as a red or maroon old-style vehicle, possibly a Jaguar.

Anyone with information is encouraged to get in touch via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 1633 of 10th July.