Naked man brings trains to a halt at Edinburgh Waverley

Services between Edinburgh Waverley and Haymarket face delays this morning due to streaker trespassing on the rail according to reports.

British Transport Police have removed the trespassers on the railway between the stations however, services through these stations face disruption.

It is understood police were responding to calls of a man trackside at Waverley station heading towards the castle, who has since been removed.

Reports on social media stated that a naked man jumped the barriers and ran down the tracks at Waverley.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: “Some of the reports were of a naked man on the tracks.

“The man has been detained by police and is being checked over by the ambulance service.

“Officers are currently at Edinburgh Waverley station at 9.18am today after reports of a man trespassing onto the tracks.

“The man has been detained by officers.

“Trains are now able to return to normal.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital