Ned Flanders tribute band to perform in Edinburgh

A Ned Flanders-themed metal - or 'Nedal' - band will perform in Edinburgh this week. Yes, seriously.

Okilly Dokilly will play at the city's Cabaret Voltaire on Wednesday as part of their UK and Ireland tour.

Hailing from Phoenix, Arizona, the majority of the four-piece band's lyrics are direct Ned quotes and the music is very much of the heavy rock or metal variety.

The Ned Flanders look

Ned Flanders is a fictional character in long-running US animated TV show The Simpsons and lives next door to the famous Simpson family.

As part of the band's unique look, they wear the olive-green jumpers, pink shirts and spectacles that Homer Simpson's resolutely cheerful and extremely religious neighbour is known to wear.

How the band started

Established in 2015 with original members Head Ned, Red Ned, Bled Ned, Stead Ned and Thread Ned, the band found success before ever playing their first show, becoming a viral phenomenon after releasing just a few press photos and a four-song demo.

Within two weeks, they had attracted nearly 30,000 Facebook fans and featured in numerous publications including Billboard, Time, The Independent, BBC, Esquire and Vice.

In November 2016 they released their debut album, 'Howdilly Doodilly', a 13-track catalogue filled with 'Flanderisms,' rushing guitars and more than enough left-handed puns.

After playing nearly 100 shows in North America, the band took a short hiatus in 2017 and early 2018 before regrouping in July. Their new lineup includes Shred Ned on guitar, Dread Ned on drums and Zed Ned on synth along with original band member Head Ned.

The band's website says: "Okilly Dokilly's live shows are high energy affairs that weave together comedy and brutality. Guttural screams and pounding drums provide a soundtrack for the pummelling of an inflatable doughnut as green sweaters and round glasses blur across the stage."

Tickets

Okilly Dokilly are scheduled to play at Cabaret Voltaire between 7pm and 10pm on Wednesday night. Tickets are priced at £16 and can be bought here

You can find out more about Okilly Dokilly and keep up with their latest updates through their Facebook page