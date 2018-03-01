Netflix and chill: Edinburgh man creates ‘snowfa’ cinema in garden

FOR some Capital residents, a snow day means curling up in front of the TV and waiting out the stormy conditions.

Others prefer to get out there and enjoy the blanket of snow while they still can.

Andrew Braid has devised the ultimate 'Netflix and chill'. Picture: Submitted

But one Edinburgh homeowner has decided to take ‘Netflix and chill’ to new levels - by building a ‘snowfa’ and TV set in his back garden.

Andrew Braid, who lives in Colinton, built a snow case for his iPad and an ice chair - complete with space for a few cold beverages - outside to experience the best of both worlds during Storm Emma.

It is unclear whether Andrew sat down to enjoy films like Frozen or Cool Runnings.

Andrew Braid's 'snowfa'.

However, he revealed boredom drove him to create his icy cinema.

“I couldn’t find my sledge,” he joked.

“Joking aside, this kind of snow doesn’t come around often, I just thought I’d enjoy it with a beer or two whilst sitting on my ‘snowfa’ and watching Netflix on the ‘snowbox’!”

