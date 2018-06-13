New Boroughmuir High School officially opened

The new Boroughmuir High School was officially opened at a special ceremony by the Minister for Higher and Further Education and Science Shirley-Anne Somerville today

Leader of the City of Edinburgh Council. Adam McVey, Deputy Leader Councillor Cammy Day, Education Vice Convener Councillor Alison Dickie and Head Teacher David Dempster also all attended the ceremony.

Boroughmuir High School official opening by Shirley-Anne Somerville MSP with Head Teacher David Dempster

The new school opened its doors to pupils in February this year and offers extra classrooms and science laboratories and improved social spaces for pupils plus new catering facilities.

There are also state of the art sports provision including the first rooftop multi use games area in the country, a fitness suite and dance studio.

The new high school, which won Building of the Year in the Edinburgh Architectural Association Awards 2018, has received Scottish Government funding through the ‘Scotland’s Schools for the Future’ programme.

Council Leader Adam McVey said: “This is the third new high school we have opened in as many years and demonstrates the Council’s commitment to investing in our children’s education with support from the Scottish Government’s Schools for the Future programme.

“There have been challenges along the way and I would like to thank the school staff, pupils and parents for their patience – I am sure everyone will agree the school has been well worth the wait.

“I know the school will go from strength to strength in the future and today marks an important milestone for future generations.”

Deputy Leader Cllr Cammy Day said: “As a former Education Convener I am proud of our innovative school design strategy that puts our pupils at the heart of the process. By engaging with our teachers and pupils from the start we have been able to create an educational brief and vision for this school that truly delivers a unique building that meets the needs of all its pupils.

“Walking round the school today it is clear the building is having a positive impact on teaching and learning and allows the school to make the best use of new technology to equip them for their future careers.

“It is also important to recognise that this school is going to be a huge community asset and outside school hours I am sure the sports facilities, including Scotland’s first rooftop MUGA, will be very popular.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said: “In the last ten years this Government has massively improved the school estate right across Scotland. Since 2007, 751 school building projects have been completed and we have invested £1.8 billion as part of the Schools for the Future building programme. Our infrastructure investment has ensured that teachers are able to teach their pupils in dynamic, high tech facilities, which is vital if we are to meet the future learning needs of our young people.

“I was delighted to be at the official opening of Boroughmuir High School which was given £17.2m towards the construction of the school in order to help deliver this fantastic new development here in Edinburgh. The excellent partnership working with the City of Edinburgh Council, the Scottish Government and Scottish Futures Trust has enabled pupils attending Boroughmuir to be transferred into state-of-the-art accommodation.”

Head Teacher David Dempster said: “This is a truly historic and exciting day for the school and one that all our staff and pupils wanted to be part of.

“Having this incredible new building, which is of course now Edinburgh’s Building of the Year, with its central atrium space that can accommodate over 1200 people in the same place at the same time gave us the opportunity to have everyone part of the ceremony which has made this one of the most inclusive school opening ceremonies ever!

“Along with our invited guests, pipe band and talented musicians as well as all 1200 pupils, staff and guests giving a rendition of our school song ‘Vassals of the Muir’ it is a day we will all remember for a very long time to come.”