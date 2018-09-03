New craft beer festival coming to Edinburgh

A new craft beer festival is set to launch in November in Edinburgh

The Craft Beer Experience is coming to Edinburgh 15th – 17th November, taking over all three floors of the Assembly Roxy on Roxburgh Place offering the very best beers from Scotland, the UK and Europe.

The beer festival is coming to the Capital

The event will run for five sessions over the three days with beers from over 20 breweries for visitors to taste, with some beers appearing in Scottish taps for the very first time.

At least 13 craft breweries will have stalls during the event.

From Edinburgh and Leith will be the unfiltered offerings of Pilot as well Cross Borders in Dalkeith. Looking past the Lothians, pico-brewery Ride Brewing will be representing Glasgow, with larger brewers Tempest and Six Degrees North also bringing bars.

Completing the line-up from Scotland will be Alechemy (sic), Barneys, Brewtoon, Fallen, Late Night Hype, Stewart Brewing and more.

There will also be food on offer with a large range of traditional and not so traditional.

Downstairs and in the venue’s atmospheric Snug Bar, the rest of Britain’s best breweries will be on show. From the North England will be Northern Monk and Magic Rock Brewery, with The Kernel and Camden Town Brewery representing London and the South.

Tiny Rebel will represent Wales, with Boundary flying the flag for Northern Ireland.

London based Cidersmith’s Cider will also be available.

The seven breweries will make their own mark on the space, bringing classic pub games for entertainment including a pub quiz during each session.

Next door to the Snug Bar in the Basement Theatres, drinkers will be able to enjoy a full programme of beer themed workshops and masterclasses.

The Craft Beer Experience has been developed by one of the passionate team who created the Craft Beer Revolution in previous years.

Organiser Richard Servranckx said: “Brewing has enjoyed a huge resurgence in recent years and it really has felt like a revolution, the dawning of a new era of beer. But we’re living in that craft era now, the revolution has done its job and it’s time to move on to the next stage, where we just get to drink the beer and enjoy the experience!”

Across the three day event brewers from Scotland will be put to the test in Edinburgh Craft Beer Experience’s ReplicAle contest; a tournament of taste where brewers must create their own beer using ingredients provided by Scottish Maltster Bairds Malt.

Beers will be judged in a blind tasting on flavour and aroma, and tested for its ABV and measured against the IBU scale, an international scale of bitterness in beer, to find the best balanced brew.

Time and costing

Thursday

5:30pm - 11pm

£12

Friday

Noon - 4:30pm

£8

Friday

6pm - 11pm

£14

Saturday

Noon - 5pm, 6pm - 11pm

£14