New Escape Room set to open in Edinburgh

A new escape room is set to open in Edinburgh this month aimed at families and tourists.

Can You Escape? is launching the magical-themed Operation Spellbound, which will be the only game of its type in the Capital.

The experience involves up to ten players in two teams going head-to-head in a scenario where they are trapped in an Arthurian legend with Merlin and Morgana Le Fay.

Can You Escape? has two venues in Edinburgh and is set to open a new room next month.

Can You Escape’s owner, Daniel Hill, said: “This is an exciting new development in Edinburgh which we hope will be a major attraction for families and tourists.

“Escape game rooms are still growing in popularity, and this particular venture will be a unique head-to-head team experience in the capital.

“Scotland’s first escape game room opened in Edinburgh in 2014 and the continued expansion of the business has delivered a significant boost for the local economy.

“We’re confident Operation Spellbound will become a firm favourite for families, tourists and magic enthusiasts.”