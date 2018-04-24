New homes next to Baberton golf course set to be approved

Proposals to knock down a disused shop next to a golf course and build four houses are set to be given the green light.

Plans to build four terraced four-bedroom homes next to Baberton Golf Course will be considered by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning development sub-committee on Wednesday (25).

If approved, the Baberton Avenue plans, on the edge of the green belt, would see a former golf shop being demolished to make way for the development.

The site allocated for the scheme has housing to the west and south, a retirement home to the east and the golf club to the north.

In a report to councillors, chief planning officer David Leslie, said: “The site lies within an area designated as open space within the local development plan.

“The site area represents less than 0.2 per cent of the wider designated area of open space and has no value for amenity or leisure given its topography and previous use as the pro shop associated with the golf club.

“The golf club has relocated their pro shop so the site now has no value as part of the club. The loss of open space at this location is acceptable.”

The proposed houses would have flat roofs and be three stories high. Each home would have four bedrooms and rear gardens. The proposals also include a large communal “wild garden”.

Members of the committee have been recommended to approve the scheme at Wednesday’s meeting.

David Bol , Local Democracy Reporting Service