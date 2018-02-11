New Lidl store will open in Edinburgh this week

Lidl has today confirmed that its new supermarket on Slateford Road in Edinburgh will open its doors for the first time on Thursday.

Customers are invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8am and will be offered the chance to sample some of Lidl’s award winning products throughout the day, along with exclusive deals and offers on selected products for the first week of opening.

The new supermarket, which will be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Sunday, forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK and has created 30 new jobs for the local community.

The store has a 1,331m² sales area and features facilities such as an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

Lidl UK’s Regional Head of Property, Gordon Rafferty, commented: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Edinburgh. It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

Lidl UK has experienced continued growth over the years as consumers flock to the supermarket to discover its great value products – more than two thirds of which are British sourced - ranging from quality fruit and vegetables, to premium wines from its much coveted Wine Tour collections. Its ongoing success shows no signs of slowing, with the latest Kantar Worldpanel results outlining its continued sales growth of 16.3 per cent year on year and market share of 5.0 per cent.