New Lidl supermarket opens on Easter Road

A new Lidl supermarket on Easter Road opens its doors for the first time this morning.

The store, situated close to the Iona Street junction, was due to open at 8am.

Celebrity chef Tony Singh was carrying out the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Lidl Easter Road is Scotland’s first ‘metropolitan’ store, with food and other goods stocked on the first floor and a car park on the ground level.

The store boasts a 1286 square metre sales area and opens with an in-store bakery.

Up to 40 new jobs have been created through the outlet.

Customers can view two newly commissioned works by local Edinburgh artists Graeme Clark, known as Old Man Grey, and the Edinburgh Sketcher as part of the opening.

Lidl UK regional head of property Gordon Rafferty said: “It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

