New photos released of Finnish tourist who disappeared in Edinburgh

POLICE investigating the disappearance of a Finnish tourist who went missing in Edinburgh have released new images of her.

Riina Elisabeth Sjogren is thought to have left Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday, January 9. She purchased a plane ticket she did not use and abandoned her belongings.

Officers believe the 38-year-old left the airport at around 8.50pm. She is thought to have travelled back into the city centre on the tram and arrived at York Place at 10.20pm.

Police are becoming increasingly worried and are asking members of the public with any information to come forward.

Police investigations have established that Riina visited Edinburgh Castle on the evening of Monday, January 8 and that she left a number of her belongings at the airport.

Riina is described as being white, 5ft 3 in tall, of medium build with long dark brown hair and she wears glasses.

When last seen, she was wearing dark trousers and a blue cardigan with a red or pink top underneath and a black and white scarf.

Chief Inspector Alan Carson from Edinburgh Division said: “It has now been a week since Riina was last seen and I am eager to hear from anyone who has seen her since this time.

“We know she alighted the tram at York Place from the airport at around 10.20pm last Tuesday but since then she has not been in contact with family or friends.

“I would ask anyone who has seen Riina, or who knows of her whereabouts, to contact us immediately.”

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3748 of 9 January.