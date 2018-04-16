New silent disco tour coming to Edinburgh

Want to see the sites of the Capital while busting out a range of dance moves? Well look no further.

Silent Disco Tours has launched a new sightseeing tour in Edinburgh guiding visitors around the city while enjoying a silent disco.

There are a number of tours for silent disco-ers to enjoy.

The Original Tour takes visitors on a tour of Edinburgh’s Old Town where they will learn about the history, myths and legends around the Capital, while listening to popular sing-along hits.

A Movie Tour is also being launched offering visitors the chance to visit key locations used in Hollywood blockbuster films and TV shows including Avengers: Infinity War, Trainspotting and Outlander, while listening to well-known songs from the films’ soundtracks.

The Royal Mile Tour guides tourists from Edinburgh Castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse and the Haunted Tour includes some of Edinburgh’s oldest and most haunted streets whilst listening to chilling tunes

Tours run at 11am, 2pm, 4pm and 6pm from Thursday to Sunday and last one hour.

All tours start and finish in the Grassmarket and cost £12.50 per person or £10 for children aged five and over.

Colin Hope, owner of Silent Disco Tours, says: “We are really excited to offer visitors to Edinburgh, and indeed local residents, a unique way to discover the city’s vibrant history and culture.

“It has to be the most fun and exciting way to explore Edinburgh’s city streets - as well as learning about the history of the city and visiting key movie locations featured in Hollywood films, visitors can walk, singing-along and dance to the music.”