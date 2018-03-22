New Starbucks and KFC set to open in Dalkeith

Plans for a Starbucks coffeehouse and a KFC Drive-thru have been unveiled as part of a £2 million development at Hardengreen in Dalkeith

London & Scottish Developments have applied for planning permission for the 1.5 acre brownfield site in the area.

It is expected to create around 60 jobs, and generate more than £100,000 a year in business rates for Midlothian Council and would establish Hardengreen as a fast food and coffee hub for the area.

McDonalds have already applied for planning permission for a new Drive-Thru restaurant in the adjacent Tesco car park.

Bryan Wilson, Development Director with L&SD said: “This will transform a dormant brown-field site into an economically productive development that will serve the people of Dalkeith, and hopefully persuade passing motorists on the A7 to stop and spend some of their hard-earned cash in Midlothian”.

“We believe this proposal will bring real economic and social benefits to the area. It will transform what is currently a dormant brown-field site, frequently targeted by fly-tippers, into an attractive eye-catching development that we hope will persuade people travelling south on the A7 to stop and spend some of their hard-earned cash in Midlothian.

Mr Wilson added that if the planners give the development the green light he would expect work to start in mid to late summer.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital