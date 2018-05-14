New taxi app launches in Edinburgh in partnership with City Cabs

A new taxi app has launched in the Capital in a partnership with City Cabs.

Mytaxi claims to be Europe’s largest taxi e-hailing app and has made Edinburgh the first Scottish city it will serve.

The move is in partnership with Edinburgh City Cabs, and aims to provide users with skilled and knowledgeable drivers as well as guarantee of safe, reliable, convenient and cost-effective travel for Edinburgh’s residents.

Supporting and promoting local licensed taxi drivers is fundamental to the mytaxi business aim as it aims to take up a central role in Edinburgh’s integrated transport system.

Hannah Soll-Morris, Head of Operations and Expansion at mytaxi, commented: “We couldn’t be more excited to launch our first Scottish City by partnering with the leading operator in Edinburgh.

“The city is outstanding for a whole host of reasons; the beautiful architecture, the thriving business community and the exciting events calendar just to name a few. We’ve had an incredibly strong start to 2018 by both expanding our London business and launching in Nottingham and we’re thrilled to continue to extend our UK footprint with such an iconic city as Edinburgh.

“We hope that by partnering with City Cabs, mytaxi can help you experience everything the Capital of Scotland has to offer in a safe and seamless way”

City Cabs Chairman, George Aird commented: “The launch of the mytaxi app in Edinburgh is an exciting prospect for our drivers. Working in partnership with mytaxi will give us access to a readily available European customers base. It’s also great to see an investment in the knowledge and skills of black cab drivers within Edinburgh”.

To celebrate the launch, mytaxi will be offering *1/3 off all trips until 30 June 2018 in Edinburgh for both new and existing users.

Mytaxi is a free app available for iOS and Android.