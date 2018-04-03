New technology megastore opens at Fort Kinnaird

A new and improved tech megastore has opened at Fort Kinnaird.

The Currys PC World Carphone Megastore opened on Thursday March 29 at Fort Kinnaird aiming to offer shoppers a wider range of home electricals, appliances and technologies.

The 29,000 sq. ft. shop floor includes a new Carphone store in store, Dyson shop, bespoke Amazon and Google Home demo desks, up to 75” TV’s and an interactive live gaming area with gaming experts on hand.

Located across from the Odeon cinema, the store now has extended opening hours during the week and at weekends.

Allan MacDonald, General Manager at the Fort Kinnaird Currys PC World Carphone Flagship store, said: “The relocation and larger floor space demonstrates our ongoing commitment in our customer offering and a strong belief that in providing a first class customer experience and a huge range of products at the right price, this will be warmly welcomed by all customers shopping in Edinburgh’s number one retail destination that is Fort Kinnaird.

“Not only is the new store a dramatic improvement for shoppers, but it has also allowed us to create 30 new jobs from within the local community, with experts across the product range. I can’t wait to welcome customers in over the coming weeks to see the changes for themselves and enjoy our immersive experiences.”

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “Our new Currys PC World Carphone Megastore is one of the best in the country in terms of the volume and breadth of products available, giving our shoppers even more choice.

“This refurbishment is part of our ongoing plans to refresh our existing stores and expand our retailer offering, and comes after the recent openings of Schuh and Schuh Kids, Wilko, Starbucks and Edinburgh’s flagship JD store.”