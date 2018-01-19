Top of Leith Walk to become ‘landmark’ public space in revised plans

A “LANDMARK” public space with the potential to house a pavillion complete with cafe, trees and public seating would be built in the centre of Picardy Place should revised designs get the thumbs up.

Council chiefs have issued redrawn plans for the busy junction after receiving more than 1000 responses following a call for feedback on their previous proposals.

The latest plans, which will be considered at a special meeting of the transport and environment committee next week, would see the central island reduced in size while the area outside St Mary’s Cathedral would undergo a “significant” increase. This would incorporate measures to ensure wedding and funeral parties can easily access the cathedral’s entrance.

They also include the creation of fully segregated cycle lanes, including through crossing areas, between York Place, Leith Walk, Leith Street and Little King Street, a pedestrian crossing outside the Playhouse and a new taxi rank outside the Omni.

It marks the latest in a series of revisions after the plans – initially published in September – were then redrawn in November.

Council chiefs then extended the period of consultation in a bid to give people more time to have their say.

Transport convener Lesley Macinnes said she believed the latest version addressed many of the concerns and provided a balanced solution to competing demands from residents, businesses and stakeholders.

She said: “What we’re seeking to achieve – and which I believe we’ve managed to do successfully here – is to make the area much more pedestrian and cycling friendly while also ensuring this key junction operates efficiently for our public transport network.

“We need it to be an attractive and well-functioning gateway to Edinburgh’s Old and New Towns World Heritage Site and one which gets the balance right for all road users, whether they’re on foot, cycling or using public transport.

“Creating a new public space in the island site and reimagining the space outside the Cathedral will breathe new life into the whole area, making it much more pleasant to spend time in or travel through.”

Nigel Serafini, commercial director of Lothian Buses, said: “Every day we have over 2000 bus journeys travelling through the Picardy Place junction, which equates to in excess of 100,000 customer movements.

“Picardy Place is a critical interchange point not only for bus but for other modes of transport catering for traffic from the North and East of the city into the centre.

“We welcome the work the City of Edinburgh is doing in order to develop the area, building transportation and travel of all types into place and planning design, in order to future-proof this area, whilst vastly improving the public space.”

If approved next week, the plans will need to go to full council on February 1 given the expected financial impact of amending the designs on the Growth Accelerator Model (GAM) between the council, Scottish Government and St James Edinburgh.

It is expected around £1.5 million will be borne by the council as it constitutes variation to the original design.

