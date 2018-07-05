New Waverley UK government hub reaches highest level

The new UK government hub planned for New Waverley in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town has reached a significant milestone today with the ‘Topping Out’ of the office scheme set to be home to some 2,900 government workers.

The seven-level development, made up of two interlinked office buildings, has now reached its highest point.

New Waverley’s current development phase, which will see the high quality office space blend with restaurants, cafes and shops around the public plaza, is part of Artisan Real Estate Investors £200 million, 7.5 acre mixed-use scheme in the city’s Canongate area.