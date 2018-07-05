Newington pizza shop robber appears in court

Have your say

A man has appeared in court after a robbery at a pizza shop in Edinburgh.

A worker was allegedly threatened at Papa John’s on South Clerk Street in Newington on June 22.

A four-figure sum of money was stolen.

The 21-year-old victim was not injured, but left “very shaken”.

Jason Tully, 28, was charged with assault and robbery when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday.

He made no plea and was released on bail pending an appearance at a later date.

