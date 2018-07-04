NHS at 70: Dad survives to see baby born thanks to NHS

When Niall Murray was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer he was determined to live long enough to see his wife give birth to their first child.

“It all felt unreal – like something you hear about other people.”

Because of his age and fitness, doctors told the couple that they didn’t have much to go on in terms of prognosis but that the survival rate for people living with bile duct cancer was “not great” past the five-year mark. In an effort to buttress herself against the heartbreaking news, Heidi busied herself with the practicalities of Niall’s diagnosis: “I just couldn’t believe it. Survival mode kicked in and I phoned his parents and started making appointments so he could be upset. I just couldn’t let myself get upset.”

As Heidi’s pregnancy approached full term, Niall was given the green light for surgery but they were warned that he might not survive the gruelling operation. A plan was put in place to postpone the procedure, allowing Niall to witness the birth of his baby. Little Lily Solheim Murray made her entrance at 11pm on October 28, 2014, weighing in at a healthy 10lbs 5oz.

Just days later Niall had the operation to resect his liver and stayed in hospital for another two months.

Nursing a newborn who barely slept and caring for her husband, who she met and fell in love with at university, meant that Heidi was exhausted and emotionally drained: “I was torn between not having enough time for either of them. I felt so guilty.”

Niall died in August 2015 just 14 months after his initial diagnosis when baby Lily was only nine months old. Much of that time remains a blur to Heidi, now 38, who admits that she has suppressed a lot of the painful memories but what she does remember is the kindness shown to her and Niall by their GP and practice nurses at Colinton Surgery and the staff at the Royal Infirmary. “They were just incredible and so accommodating – they always had time for us”, she said. “I don’t know what we would have done without the NHS. With Niall’s complex issues, even if he had private health care they wouldn’t have been able to help him. The emotional support they offered was huge. I can’t thank them enough.”

