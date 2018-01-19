No plans to ‘follow Glasgow’s lead’ by renaming Edinburgh City Council

THE leader of Edinburgh City Council said there were no plans for the Capital to follow Glasgow in renaming the administration.

The SNP’s Adam McVey said: “We tend to avoid following Glasgow’s lead - we let them follow our lead on the big stuff.

“We have no plans to change the name of our administration.”

Asked what he thought about Glasgow’s move, he said: “Anything that helps people understand where decision-making lies and accountability lies is a good thing and if it does that, that’s good.

“I think people in Edinburgh understand where accountability and decision-making lie so I hope it’s clear our administration, our coalition between the SNP and Labour, are running the city, implementing the programme people voted for, without the need to change the name.”

He said he understood Glasgow had been using the term “city government” since the local elections last year.

But he did not believe it had been a move suggested by the Scottish Government,

“No-one has asked me to change the name of Edinburgh’s administration. We have usually referred to ourselves as the city’s administration and I think that’s clearly understood.”