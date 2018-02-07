‘No serious injuries’ in 5-vehicle Queensferry Road crash

There are believed to be no serious injuries following an accident involving 5 vehicles on Queensferry Road this morning.

Police and emergency services attended the scene following a call just before 8am this morning reporting the incident.

The incident took place in the Parkgrove area, just after the Clermiston junction, resulting in a number of delays on the A90 heading northbound and queues backed to Blackhall.

Most of the vehicles involved in the accident at Parkgrove have now been cleared with police confirming that there were no serious injuries.

Despite traffic running well in both directions, drivers have been urged to proceed with caution.