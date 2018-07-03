OAP still critical after collision with cyclist in West Granton

A 74-year-old woman is still fighting for her life five days after being involved in a collision with a cyclist as she tried to cross the road.

The pensioner, who has not been named, sustained life-threatening injuries in Thursday’s crash on West Granton Road with a 24-year-old male cyclist.

The woman was taken to the ERI and was later transferred to the Western General Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries.

Constable Denise Humphrey from the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit said: “This has been a very serious collision that has left the pedestrian with serious injuries and we are working to establish exactly what happened.

“If you were on West Granton Road on Thursday afternoon and witnessed the incident, or if you have any other information relevant to our ongoing inquiries then please contact police immediately.

“Anyone with information should contact the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 1573 of the 28 June.”

Inquiries are ongoing.