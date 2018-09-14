Officer charge men caught driving in stolen car in Penicuik

Two men have been charged after officers stopped a stolen car in Penicuik.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Thursday September 13.

The Audi had been stolen in a housebreaking in Loanhead the previous night.

Both men have been charged in relation to a theft from a petrol station and further thefts in the Loanhead and Dalkeith area.

The men, aged 23 and 41, are expected to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday September 14.

PC Declan Hogg of the Community Investigation Unit said: “We have seen a number of housebreakings in the Loanhead and Dalkeith areas over the last two weeks, and I am pleased to say that suspects are being put before the courts in relation to these latest incidents.

“In this case we have recovered a number of items and are carrying out inquiries in order to establish if they may be stolen and if so, to locate their owners.

“I would urge people in Loanhead and the Dalkeith area to be vigilant and please report any suspicious vehicles or persons to police immediately on 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress.”