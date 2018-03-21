Greyfriars Bobby’s Bar to reopen after major refurbishment

Have your say

One of the most historic pubs in the Capital is set to reopen following a major refurbishment.

Bosses at Nicholson’s Pubs said they were delighted to announce the completion of improvement works at Greyfriars Bobby’s Bar on Candlemaker Row.

READ MORE: Hearts owner Ann Budge: £1m turnover increase, top six and stand progress

The well-known pub, which is named after the legendary Skye terrier, is a favourite for local residents and tourists alike.

Occupying the ground floor of a row of Georgian houses and constructed in 1722, the building has been restored with many traditional features retained and some modern touches added.

Customers will be able to enjoy a spacious new bar area, while seating capacity has been doubled. Live musicians will be offered every Friday and Saturday evening.

READ MORE: Airbnb launches Edinburgh experiences campaign

Greyfriars Bobby’s Bar will officially open on Friday at 5pm.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital