OMNi Centre evacuated after ‘suspected gas leak’

A POPULAR retail complex has been evacuated this morning.

The OMNi centre at Picardy Place has been completely evacuated due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

A post on the venue’s official Facebook account said: “Please be advised that OMNi Edinburgh is currently closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. We will advise as soon as the centre re-opens.”

Nuffield Health, which runs a fitness and wellbeing gym at the OMNi Centre, warned customers about a suspected gas leak.

A statement on Facebook said: “The Omni Centre has a suspected gas leak so have evacuated the full centre.

“We will update you as soon as we know anything but the centre manager thinks it may be early afternoon.

“We are currently trying to get a text out to all members and apologise for any inconvenience. If your car is in the car park you can exit the car park but no cars getting in.”

