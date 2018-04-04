One man taken to hospital following West Granton residential fire

Have your say

One man has been taken to hospital for further treatment following a fire at a property on West Granton Road.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was alerted to the fire at West Granton Road at 07:50 this morning.

20 fire fighters on the scene that was confirmed at a residential property.

The road was closed between Royston Mains Road and Pilton Drive North with bus services diverted.

At 09:15 it was confirmed that the road had been reopened to all traffic.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 0803 hours on Wednesday 4 April from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service about a fire in West Granton Road.

“We sent one A&E ambulance, two Special Operation Response team resources and a duty manager.

“One male was conveyed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.”