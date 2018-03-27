One million cigarettes sezied in suspected £500k tobacco fraud

CUSTOMS officers have charged a man after one million illicit cigarettes were seized.

HM Revenue and Customs have charged the man as part of an ongoing investigation into a suspected £500,000 tobacco fraud.

A HMRC spokesperson said: “Border Force intercepted and searched a trailer, which arrived at Rosyth Dockyard on Tuesday 20 March 2018, from Belgium.

“Illicit cigarettes were discovered and the case was referred to HMRC for investigation.

“Around one million cigarettes have been seized, with an estimated duty loss of £500,000. The trailer has been seized and a 48-year-old Polish man has been arrested and charged with the evasion of excise duty. Enquiries are on-going.

“The Polish national has been denied entry to the united Kingdom and will be returned to the country he travelled from.”

