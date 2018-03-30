One person confirmed dead after horror accident in Edinburgh’s Piershill

One person has been confirmed dead and a second person hurt after a horror accident at Piershill in Edinburgh.

Police sealed off a section of Edinburgh’s Piershill Terrace near the library and local Morrisons store as an ambulance crew raced to the scene.

Incident at Piershill Terrace. Picture: Greg Macvean

What appeared to be a body was covered with a tarpaulin a short distance from a local pedestrian crossing.

Police have now confirmed that one person has died.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said it appeared that a woman had been hit by at least one commercial vehicle.

Officers are investigating whether a red-liveried Biffa bin lorry was involved in the collision.

At least one other person was whisked away for treatment.

No details had yet been confirmed by police or ambulance services who were still dealing with the incident.

One onlooker said they could see a body on the road covered in green tarpaulin.

“It looked as if a second person was also injured and they were taken away in a police car.

“There is a body on the road covered in green tarpaulin. It looks as though they were crossing the road trying to get to the bus stop.”

Neighbours are stopped from getting into their houses as police cordoned off the area.

A local locksmith said: “Emergency services were quick on the scene, there were sirens roaring by moments after it happened”

Another eyewitness said a Biffa representative had arrived on the scene around 1pm and was “visibly upset”.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision in the Piersfield Terrace area, which happened at around 11.30am on Friday 30 March.

“The road remains closed while emergency services attend the scene and the public are advised to avoid the area if possible.

“Anyone with information about this who has not yet spoken to officers is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.”

