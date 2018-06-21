One person left trapped in car after East Lothian crash

One person has been left trapped in their car after a serious crash in East Lothian.

The crash occurred at around 6:10pm on Thursday close to Kingston Farm Cottages in North Berwick.

Two vehicles collided with on another, with one person left trapped in their car unable to get out.

Emergency services including the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance in an effort to free them.

