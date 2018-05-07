One person seriously injured in Port Seton car collision

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Port Seton which left one person seriously injured.

A white Ford Fiesta and an orange Nissan X-Trail collided with one another at around 2:20pm yesterday on the B1348 coast road near to Longniddry Bents.

READ MORE: East Lothian coastal road reopens following two car crash

The Nissan overturned and the occupants were freed by the fire service and taken to hospital with one sustaining serious injuries. No-one in the Fiesta was hurt.

PC Julie Bishop from the Road Policing Unit at Dalkeith said: “This collision required the skills of all emergency services to deal with, which resulted in one of the occupants within the Nissan sustaining serious injuries. The area was busy with cyclists and pedestrians and I’d like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it, or saw the manner of driving of either vehicle beforehand.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2473 of Sunday 6th May, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE