Pair left seriously injured in Livingston gang attack

A gang of at least half a dozen youths launched a brutal assault on two men in Livingston on Sunday, leaving the pair with serious injuries.

At around 4:30am on Sunday two 26-year-olds were walking with two women at the roundabout on Deans North Road, near to the entrance to Raeburn Rigg, when a group of six or seven male youths approached.

There was then a disturbance resulting in the pair being assaulted before they managed to run off towards Fells Rigg.

The victims were taken to St John’s Hospital having suffered facial injuries.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the suspects and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

One of the youths is described as white, around 5 foot 9 inches tall, of heavy build with dark hair and was wearing a grey hooded top and jeans.

Detective Constable Alan Gibson of Livingston CID said: “These men had been on a night out and instead of going home afterwards were set upon by this group and spent the night in hospital.

“This level of violence is appalling and I would urge anyone who may know who is responsible or may have seen the group of youths in the area in the early hours of Sunday to get in touch with police.”

Those with information can contact Livingston CID on 101 quoting reference 840 of Sunday 11th March or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital