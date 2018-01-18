Pair wanted in connection with serious assault in Grassmarket

POLICE have released CCTV images of two men they wish to trace as part of an investigation into a serious assault in the Grassmarket area.

The incident took place in West Port around 12:30am on Tuesday 2 January, when a 20-year-old man sustained a serious injury to his chest.

Officers are eager to trace the men, who they believe may be able to help with the ongoing enquiries.

The first man is described as white, 30 to 35 years old, of slim build and wearing a black leather jacket, a grey flat cap and blue denim jeans.

The second man is described as white, 30 to 35 years old, of slim build, with dark hair and wearing a dark-coloured winter coat with a fur lined hood.

Detective Constable Sheila Silvagni of Gayfield CID said: “The victim was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and required a number of stitches as a result of his injury.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries, we’re urging anyone who may recognise either of these men, or who has any information about this incident, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0163 of 2nd January, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.