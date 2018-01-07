Panto star Allan Stewart offers reward for missing bag and laptop

Have your say

Edinburgh panto star Allan Stewart has taken to Facebook for help after leaving his bag and laptop in a Capital cab.

The actor, currently starring in Cinderella at the King’s Theatre, has even offered a reward for the missing goods.

The 67-year-old, who was born in Glasgow, wrote on the social media site: “This is a long shot. Left bag and lap top (Apple Mac book ) in taxi last night. Picked up black cab outside Balmoral Hotel. My life is in the computer. Reward offered. Very worried.”

His appeal was supported by panto co-stars Andy Gray and Grant Stott who shared the message.

On Twitter, Andy Gray wrote: “My panto partner left items in a black cab last night. He got taxi at 23.30 outside Balmoral Hotel. Calling all cabs!”

Grant Stott also tweeted the message to his 35,000 followers, pleading: “Any taxi related followers able to help?